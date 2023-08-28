Hannah Montana Actor Mitchel Musso Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Packet Of Chips

Do you remember the ever-optimist and loyal Oliver Oken, who was also the show lead’s Miley and Lilly’s best friend in our beloved Hannah Montana series? If yes, this news might come as a shock to you. The former Disney Channel star, Mitchel Musso, known for his appreciated role in Hannah Montana, found himself in hot water in Texas recently. The 32-year-old actor faced multiple charges, including public intoxication and petty theft, according to the media reports. He was arrested after a police complaint against him for stealing a bag of chips from a hotel.

The incident reportedly happened after 7 p.m. at a local hotel, as reported by the Rockwall Police Department. According to the portal, when Musso walked into the hotel, he seemed to be under the influence. He picked up a bag of chips and began munching on them. However, things took an uncomfortable turn when he was asked to pay for the snacks. Instead of cooperating, he reportedly became “very aggressive" and left the hotel “without settling the bill."

Outside the hotel, the situation escalated as officers apprehended the former Hannah Montana star. Upon investigation, it reportedly became apparent that Musso was not in the best state due to his intoxication.

A rather interesting detail emerged when a photograph of Musso, clad in a white towel, leaning against a concrete wall, was obtained by Fox News Digital.

Dallas News wrote that the person who reported the incident said that someone who seemed drunk, barged into the hotel and grabbed a packet of chips. Within seconds, the person starts eating the chips, according to police. The person was eventually identified as actor Mitchel Musso. He allegedly became verbally abusive and left without paying for his bag of chips, police added.

Officers who spoke with Musso outside the hotel noticed signs of intoxication and arrested him, according to Dallas News.

To add to the mix, a routine check of records showed that Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants issued by the Rockwall Police Department. Consequently, he was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center, where he was reportedly booked for his earlier traffic charges as well as the new charges.