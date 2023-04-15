Trends :Madhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano RonaldoMillie Bobby BrownMan Eaten By Hippo
'Hannah's Dad': Father Shows Up At Daughter's Book Launch in Shirt She Gifted Him As a Kid

Twitter user Hannah Green's wholesome story about her dad has left everyone emotional.

April 15, 2023

This dad-daughter moment is making Twitter emotional. (Credits: Twitter/@xanaxcowboy_)
This dad-daughter moment is making Twitter emotional. (Credits: Twitter/@xanaxcowboy_)

A dad-daughter’s wholesome moment is leaving Twitter a little misty-eyed this fine day. A Twitter user called Hannah Green, who just published her book, shared the most heartwarming story of her connection with her dad. She shared a photo from the book launch, where her dad can be seen smiling on a podium. He is wearing a purple tie-dye T-shirt and on a closer look, you notice the words “Hannah’s Dad" printed across the front in bold blue letters.

If you think that’s emotional already, wait till you hear the backstory of the special shirt. “When I was 12, I made my dad a purple tie-dye shirt and wrote “HANNAH’S DAD" on the front. It was not a school project. I just wanted everyone to know he was my dad. He wears it to any major event in my life and stole the show at my book launch yesterday," Hannah wrote in a tweet with hearts and a crying emoji.

Hannah’s dad is setting some serious goals out on Twitter. It got some people missing their dad, some wishing that their dad would show up in this way, and others sharing similar wholesome stories about their dad.

In conclusion, we’re not crying, you are.

