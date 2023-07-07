Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Viral Videos in This Twitter Thread Prove Why There's No One Like Him

The man, the myth, the legend - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - stands at the forefront of today’s celebrations as he turns 42. Fans from all walks of life find themselves on cloud nine, unable to contain their joy as they honour the remarkable journey of this cricketing icon. Social media is already abuzz with wishes, videos and tributes to Captain Cool who, even after his retirement from cricket, continues to inspire countless people with his magnetic aura and enduring legacy. Amidst this flurry of wishes, an MSDian shared a Twitter thread featuring some videos that are enough to to define Dhoni’s legacy. Since being shared by @thegoat_msd_, the thread has now gone viral for all the right reasons!

The thread commences with a remarkable clip featuring Sunil Gavaskar, one of the greatest cricketers of his time, eagerly running towards Dhoni after CSK’s final home game, seeking the autograph of the legend himself. The accompanying caption beautifully captures the sentiment, stating, “When the Greatest of the game runs before you to take your autograph, you know you are a LEGEND!"

Then a video showcasing the power of the LEGEND as thousands gather just to witness Dhoni’s practice for IPL

It goes on…. showing

A touch of reverence: When fans breach security to reach Dhoni’s feet.

Unmatched quickness: Matthew Wade recalls Dhoni’s lightning-fast stumping in Sydney.

An ode from ICC: When the international cricketing body honours a true LEGEND.