Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary All Set For Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Another face from India will be joining Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Urvashi Rautela on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. Sapna Choudhary, the famous Haryanvi singer and dancer, who became nationwide famous after appearing on Bigg Boss, is making her Cannes debut this year.

Sapna is India’s first regional folk musician to walk the Cannes red carpet. She has arrived in France and, according to reports, will be walking the red carpet on Thursday. This year, a number of Indian celebrities are making their red carpet-debuts. Along with Sapna, actresses Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan and influencer Dolly Singh will also be making their Cannes debut.

Commenting on her Cannes red carpet debut, Sapna Choudhary said, “I’m very grateful and really looking forward to walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I’m going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I’m highly excited and hope I make everyone proud."

Sapna initially gained attention for her viral renditions of Haryanvi folk tunes in and around the state. Her performances, which were posted on YouTube and social media, made her one of the region’s first online sensations. The singer-dancer rose to national prominence after appearing in the 11th season of the famous reality show Bigg Boss in 2016-17.

The Cannes Film Festival, held each year in the French town of Cannes, is regarded as the most prestigious film festival in the world and one of the largest gatherings of film stars from across the world. Every year, thousands of celebrities descend on Cannes to walk the red carpet.

On May 16, the 76th Cannes Film Festival officially began. This year, among the many global stars invited to the yearly event, several Indian superstars will be making their debut.