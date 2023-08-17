‘Have You Ever Forgotten To Eat?’ Student Takes Hilarious 'Revenge' On Teacher

Most schools in India are quite strict. Students are not only scolded for not following discipline, but also for forgetting to bring their textbooks, or not doing homework. In such cases, the most common excuse among the pupils would be that they simply forgot to carry out the assigned task. But the teachers wanting to teach the students a lesson would also hit back with a typical sarcastic question - “Have you ever forgotten to eat?" This would leave the pupils defenceless. But recently the tables have been turned by a student who gave a befitting reply to his mathematics teacher when the latter made a small mistake.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between a student and his maths teacher has taken the internet by storm, taking millennials on a nostalgic ride while giving Gen Z ideas of how to tackle a similar situation. It was tweeted by a user named Ashish Singh on August 16. “The pictorial screenshot of the conversation shows the student asking his teacher, “Sir, yesterday you told me that you are going to send Pdf files." In reply, the teacher admits that he forgot to send those files before adding that he will send them right away.

Getting the perfect opportunity to strike back, the student took harmless revenge on the teacher for the sake of other pupils. Pulling the strings of the sarcastic question asked by almost all the teachers to their students, the boy played Uno Reverse as he wrote, “Sir, have you ever forgotten to eat?" The apt caption of the tweet read, “He was waiting his whole life for this moment."

The picture has sparked numerous reactions from Twitterati, a majority of whom claimed that they were finally relieved that someone got the opportunity to give the teachers a taste of their own medicine. While one user commented, “Now bro can sleep peacefully" another quipped, “The chance to get back is so sweet." “I swear to God if I had the guts to do this, I would. Too bad I am a people pleaser!" lamented a third individual. “Mission accomplished" came another remark.