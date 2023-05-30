Have You Tried Eri Polu? Know About This Indigenous Assam Delicacy Made of Silkworm

Would you like to taste a platter of sizzling hot silkworm served with your choice of vegetable, including bamboo shoots? If thinking about it makes you hungry, you should head to Assam, where silkworm is a delectable traditional delicacy known as Eri Polu. North Eastern cuisine represents unique combination of mouthwatering delicacies with indigenous lifestyle of its inhabitants.

Native people in NE India prefer both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food options that are readily available, however this region of the country has a food culture that is more inclined towards vegetarianism, and if given the option, the majority of people will choose a non-vegetarian cuisine over a vegetarian one.

Some of the foods are too spicy to handle, even if the majority of preparations are generally bland and popular! Different states in the North Eastern region have distinctive eating cultures, which may seem strange to someone from another location.

The highest populated state in the North Eastern India, Assam too has several traditional food delicacies that has distinctive ingredients prepared with traditional recipe passed down from one generation to another.

One of the traditional indigenous food items used by the various ethnic groups of Assam and North East is ‘Eri Pulu’ or silkworm. It is not only food; it is silk with a distinct identity all over the world.

While there are several other species of Polu/larva in NE India, aside from Pat Polu/Bombyx mori, Eri Polu, sometimes referred to as Andy or Irandi, is the only domesticated larva. People raise these larvae for two major purposes: first, to obtain silk, then, to consume. The Assamese ethnic groups prepare ‘Polu’ in a variety of ways as a delicacy. Some of those delectable traditional recipes are from the Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts’ Matak-Maran population.

If you ever want to try Eri Polu/Silkworm in traditional form you can try these recipies:

1. Eri Polu/Silkworm with Pumpkin:

Fried pumpkin with ‘Eri Polu’:

First, In a pot, cook the Eri polu nest in water with a teaspoon of soda. Remove the ‘Eri polu’ from the nest after it has been boiling. In a pan, heat the mustard oil, then brown some onions in it. Salt and turmeric to taste, along with ginger and garlic paste. Potato and pumpkin cubes should be fried until they are halfway done. Cook it with a little boiling water added. When the potatoes, pumpkin, and eri polu are done, add a few coriander leaves, turn off the heat, and serve immediately with rice.

2. Eri Polu/Silkworm with Bamboo shoot:

Garlic, green chilli, and onion are diced, and some mustard oil is heated in a skillet. Add the Eri Polu pieces and sauté them thoroughly before the onions are fully cooked. Add salt, bamboo shoots with their water, ginger and garlic paste, and polos that have been cooked correctly. You can serve this recipe with rice once it has reached a boil.