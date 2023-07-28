Have You Tried Rajbhog, The Delectable Sweet Of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan?

Jhunjhunu, a city in the vibrant state of Rajasthan, has long been celebrated for its diverse attractions, including its lush trees, historical landmarks, and captivating paintings. One particular delicacy that has put Jhunjhunu on the culinary map is the mouthwatering sweet known as rajbhog. Hailing from the charming town of Nawalgarh, these delectable treats have garnered widespread fame, with their demand surpassing not only the city’s boundaries but also reaching far beyond the country’s borders. Enthusiastic sweet connoisseurs from distant places make special journeys to savour the unique flavours of rajbhog.

News18 recently paid a visit to the heart of this delightful creation, Babulal Halwai’s shop, where the team witnessed the intricate process of crafting these exquisite sweets. Babulal, the master behind this delectable art, takes immense pride in sharing the traditional method used to prepare rajbhog. The secret to the sweet’s unparalleled taste lies in the use of pure cow milk and the absence of any harmful chemicals during its preparation. Before frying, rajbhog flaunts its pristine white colour, which transforms into a delectable shade of brown after being fried to perfection.