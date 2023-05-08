He Didn't Accept Defeat Despite Being Discouraged By People: The Story of Lavani King Shivam

Lavani, the folk art of Maharashtra, is the identity of all Marathi people. But this art form is popular among females, or at least until now. Men have also taken a liking in Lavani art which was earlier known as the foray of women only. Shivam Vishnu Ingale’s name stands out.

Lavani Samrat Shivam Vishnu Ingale, a native of Satarkar and currently living in Latur, has proven his dance skills with a performance that has impressed many and garnered millions of fans on social media.

Shivam learned this art by watching Surekha Punekar

Shivam Ingale is pursuing a degree in Agriculture in Latur but he is originally from Satara. Since childhood, he has been fascinated by Lavani dance. His inclination towards learning Lavani was developed after watching Lavani empress Surekha Punekar. By watching the video cassette of Punekar’s Lavani, he started learning Lavani and its nuances. Finally, this has made him so engrossed with this art that he started presenting Lavani and tying anklets on his feet.

Family opposed the Lavani dance of a boy

Shivam had to face opposition right from his home as his family was dead against a boy performing Lavani. According to his family beliefs, Lavani was not meant for boys but only girls. However, this didn’t deter Shivam and he continued with his dance. At a very small age of 11-12 years, he started participating in several competitions. His Lavani skills were so refined that it was difficult for people to believe that a boy could be so good at this art. However, this was not easy for some people to digest.

Art should be devoid of any gender discrimination

Shivam is not in favour of any kind of gender discrimination in the field of art. He opposes the thought of discrimination on the basis of an artist’s gender. He says that people still feel that Lavani is meant only for girls and boys shouldn’t try their hands at it. Due to this thinking, many people don’t invite male dancers to their shows and it pains Shivam. “If someone is a true admirer of art, he should watch the performance only, not the gender of the performer. He says further, “Presently male artistes are presenting very beautiful Lavani so their art should be admired."

Crass remarks

Shivam has a great fan following on social media where he receives a lot of appreciation for his art but backlash as well. While many appreciate the dance, some of them drop nasty comments too. Shivam says: “When I look at my mobile phone in the morning and see the comments, I feel bad. People say nonsensical things about me like they call me transgender and eunuch. This is my message to such people that they should develop a humanitarian approach towards everyone."

Shivam’s art has scored a world record

Lavani popularity is not confined to the periphery of Maharashtra only but it has reached overseas. Shivam has made it possible and he is winning hearts with his art. In his pursuit of art, he has scored a world record as well. In Beed’s Gevrai, he made a world record of 26 hours of dancing continuously without halting and this was recognized by the Orange Book of World Records.

