Headless Snake Attacks Man In Old Video, Internet Asks If It's A Zombie

Snakes are tough creatures and can survive even the worst of circumstances. No, we aren’t saying this, but a video is. A bizarre instance of a headless snake trying to attack a man has left the internet terrified. Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at the video where the decapitated reptile tries to attack a man, leaving him shocked. We are sure that the clip will leave you with some nightmares. The video was originally uploaded in 2018, but has grabbed attention once again.

“I didn’t kill this snake. It was in a friend’s yard, close to his children’s swing set. He blew its head off with a “3 duck load. Five hours later I got it home to skin out. I had a rude awakening when it struck at me when I was attempting to skin it out. In GA, venomous snakes are not protected, non-venomous snakes are. This is a timber rattler. Very common thought-out all of GA," the caption of the video read.

YouTube users were left shocked by the snake’s ability to strike even after being decapitated. “I may not have a head…but I’ll turn zombie on you asap," a user commented about the reptile.

Another person explained that the reptile reacted this way because its “spinal cord acts almost as a very primitive brain and has similar functions almost programmed into it".

People were amazed that the snake still knew where to strike. “It’s amazing how it still knows where to bite," a comment read.

“Snakes must have created the phrase “talk about the last laugh,"" a user joked.

Someeven remembered Bear Grylls and why the Man vs Wild host always advised to cut off a snake’s head. “Remember Bear Grylls saying you should always cut off the head even when they are dead," an individual recalled.

There are quite a few clips on the internet involving headless snakes that can leave anyone scared. Earlier, a clip of a headless snake slithering on a beach had caught the attention of users. The video shows a person prodding the reptile with a racket while it attempts to move around and figure out where to strike.

The video was filmed in Australia back in 2020.

