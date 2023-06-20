Health Conscious? Thane Man's 'Sensor' Pani Puri Attracts Foodies, Here's Why

‘Chaat’ is a popular street snack in India that is enjoyed by people of all ages. Due to its sweet and tangy flavour, Gol Gappa or Pani Puri is the most popular chaat item. And who doesn’t like panipuri, right? However, because of its unsanitary preparation, most people steer clear of it. In order to eliminate human contact, a man from Thane has now developed a new method to fill the panipuri with the aid of a sensing machine. With this approach, there won’t be any sanitary concerns, and everyone can enjoy panipuri.

Gopal Bastikar has been selling panipuri using a sensing machine without touching it. People are currently swarming Gopal’s stall at Pachpakhdi in Thane to witness this healthy approach and consume golgappas.

Gopal watched various videos regarding sensor systems in order to make his idea a reality. He assembled parts from Thane, Mumbai, and Pune to build this machine. He purchased additional electrical component parts. The shape of his pani puri sensing machine was then created by bringing all the electrical components together. Gopal claims that it cost him Rs 1.5 lakh and took him three months to build this contraption.

Forget pani puri, people are now approaching him to purchase his machine since it has gained popularity. This machine is in high demand from many customers.

