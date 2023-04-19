‘Heart On My Sleeve’: The Unbelievable AI-Generated Drake And Weeknd Collaboration

Prepare yourself to have your mind blown away with this new Artificial Intelligence work on the internet. It will make you forget all those deep fake images that have been circulating wildly online. Over the weekend, an AI-generated “collaboration" between two of the biggest names in the music industry, Drake and the Weeknd, began to go viral for how closely the styles of the two superstars were mimicked in a track titled Heart on My Sleeve. To many this song turned out to be a track they could bop to, but for artists and labels, this was no joking matter. It left them wondering if such deep fakes can be quickly taken down and whether some gullible fans out there might have a difficult time differentiating the real from the fake. The fact that Heart on My Sleeve was racking up enough listens and views by Monday that it appeared to be on track to become a charting song was proof enough. However, major digital service providers (DSPs) began deleting the track during the day

Despite racking up enough listens and views to become a charting song, the song was removed from Apple, Deezer, and Tidal on Monday afternoon, followed by TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube. The reason for the takedown was a copyright claim by Universal Music Group, which publishes both artists through Republic Records. The music video on YouTube now reads, “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Universal Music Group."

According to BBC, Universal Music Group has been doing its own innovation around AI for some time, yet they added that Universal Music Group is taking a strong stance against the training of generative AI using the artists’ music, which not only breaches the agreements but violates copyright law. Universal Music Group also added that it is time for all stakeholders in the music ecosystem to ask themselves which side of history they want to be on - the side of human creativity and fair compensation for artists, or the side of deep fakes and denying artists their due. For them, the responsibility lies with digital service providers to prevent their platforms from being used in ways that harm artists.

Furthermore, they mentioned, “We’re encouraged by the engagement of our platform partners on these issues-as they recognize they need to be part of the solution."

Ghostwriter, the unidentified account responsible for the creation of the AI-generated song, did not disclose any details about how the replicated track was produced or what inputs were utilized in its development. Despite this, “Heart on My Sleeve" is a two-minute and sixteen-second song containing two distinct verses and a chorus, with voices that sound remarkably similar to those of the two music industry icons. The lyrics in the song reference Selena Gomez, who was rumored to be dating one of the artists, The Weeknd, in the mid-2010s.

