Heated Verbal Exchange Between Teacher And Student In Bihar Goes Viral

Back in our college days, some of us likely found ourselves in disagreements with our teachers for various reasons. These could range from being scolded for late assignment submissions to instances of cheating during exams. One such video capturing a heated exchange between a teacher and a student is gaining traction on the internet. This incident unfolded at a college in Bihar. One of the students took a video of the argument as it unfolded between the teacher and other classmates.

The clip starts to show the teacher walking to the back of the classroom and instructing a student to leave immediately. He suggests that if there were concerns, the student should bring them to higher authorities’ attention. In response, the student mentioned that he would leave right away without any argument had he done anything. He further expressed that the teacher seemed to be venting yesterday’s frustration on him today. “Aap kal ka gussa aaj humpe nikal rahe hai (You are taking out yesterday’s anger on me today)," he said.

The teacher then advised the student to seek permission from the authorities to sit in the class. The student questioned why he should ask for permission if he hadn’t done anything wrong. The student further asked, “Hum nahi padhe kya sir? (Can’t I study, sir)." To which the teacher replied that he wouldn’t teach him, instructing him to leave the class. The teacher then eventually exited the classroom to reach out to other teachers.

The video posted on X, formally known as Twitter, was shared along with a tweet that read, “Verbal-Kalesh b/w a Student and Teacher over someone shouted inside the Class at Bihar."

Watch their heated argument here:

Since its upload on August 23, the video has garnered more than 1,96,000 views, with numerous individuals sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Teachers forgot students pay fees and they don’t teach for free. These teachers put their home frustration on kids and don’t have guts to fight in front of parents."

Another said, “Backbencher k sath ye master Aisa hi karte hain (teachers do exactly like this with the backbenchers)."

A comment mentioned that the student engaged in the behaviour because the camera was capturing the argument. “Bhai thoda camera ke chakkar mai jyada bol gaya. He knew it will get viral. In front of the camera, people either get extra cautious or do some weird stuff which is not their personality. This guy might be not arguer kind of, but just did a little bit more due to the camera," he said.