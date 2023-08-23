Heath Streak 'Death' Rumours Put to Rest by Henry Olonga, Internet Says 'What a Comeback'

In a stunning and astonishing turn of events, Former Zimbabwean cricketer Henry Olonga has dramatically dispelled the swirling rumours about the supposed passing of fellow cricketing legend Heath Streak. Mere hours after announcing Streak’s demise on Twitter, Olonga made a revelation that Streak is, in fact, alive and in good health, directly contradicting his earlier social media post. The news of Streak’s alleged death had flooded both traditional media and social media platforms on Wednesday morning, with reports emerging that the former Zimbabwe captain had succumbed to a prolonged battle with cancer.

However, in a bid to clarify the situation and quash any misleading information, Olonga took to Twitter once more to deliver the update. He declared, “I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks." Alongside this reassuring declaration, Olonga also posted a screenshot of his recent exchange with Streak on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Olonga had been among the cricketers who had affirmed Streak’s passing, penning, “Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end." This tweet has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, Streak also expressed his disbelief, as reported by Mid-Day, stating, “It is a total rumour and a lie. I’m alive and well. I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day and age of social media. I believe the source should apologise. I am hurt by the news."

Advertisement

Naturally, this situation has thrown the online community into a state of bewilderment, causing uncertainty about what to believe and what not to. Soon after, memes began surfacing, originating from the same platform, ‘X’ (Twitter), where users had previously expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Streak.

“Welcome back to the pitch, Skipper" one individual exclaimed. “Decision overturned" remarked another. And then, the flood of memes commenced!