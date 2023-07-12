Heavy Rainfall Turns Gurugram Court Into A Swimming Pool

In these past few days, heavy rains have been reported all over Noida, Delhi and Gurugram. Many places are flooded with water, making it hard for people to travel. In light of this, pictures from the Gurugram district court are going viral. The court seems to be immersed in rainwater and is giving the appearance of a swimming pool. Some pictures, which show children playing in it as if it’s a makeshift swimming pool, are going viral online.

Due to heavy rainfall, Delhi-NCR ended up being waterlogged. A high alert for rain was also issued by the authorities. Videos and pictures are emerging on the internet of roads being flooded with water, vehicles half submerged and pedestrians struggling to walk amidst the heavy rains. Some schools were also closed due to this reason. In a statement given by the principal of DAV Public School on July 9, he said, “Due to incessant rainfall, roads are waterlogged and commuting is extremely difficult. Hence, the schools will remain closed on July 10 for students’ safety, by orders from the District Authorities." The residents were also requested by the police to stay indoors and only leave if there was important work.