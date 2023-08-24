‘Hello, I'm Watching BBC News’: Anchor's Mistake On Live TV Will Make You ROFL

A video capturing a news anchor’s unexpected slip of the tongue during a live television segment has become a viral sensation on social media. Gareth Barlow, a BBC presenter with four years of senior reporting experience, found himself making a blunder on live TV. Sharing the video of his unintentional mishap on Twitter, he humorously asked, “Can someone please remind me who’s watching the news?" The clip shows Barlow preparing to start a segment, but instead of the typical “You are watching," he accidentally says, “Hello. I’m watching…" before playfully correcting himself, “I’m watching BBC News? I’m Gareth Barlow." He then smoothly rectifies his mistake, saying, “You’re watching BBC News." This hilarious situation is sure to bring a smile to your face.

After Gareth Barlow posted the video of his live TV mistake, it quickly went viral and garnered over 8 Lakh views. This has left social media users amused and entertained.

A user praised the presenter’s response, saying that the incident could become a great example and highlighted the importance of not fearing mistakes and recovering quickly.

Another admired Gareth Barlow for how he handled the situation in a positive manner.

A user recalling a similar experience mentioned when they got their own name wrong while reading the news on the radio and wrote Barlow handled the mistake in a sophisticated manner.

Another individual commented on the presenter’s preparation and praised Gareth Barlow’s professionalism and smile.

Earlier, another BBC anchor experienced a blunder that quickly gained attention on social media. The uncomfortable moment happened when the presenter, Lukwesa Burak, was unaware that the live broadcast was still ongoing. During a segment, she took a brief break while a pre recorded video was being played, but the unexpected switch back to her in the studio caught her off guard.

Following the incident, Burak found herself in an awkward situation and remained silent for few seconds. She later continued the broadcast by talking about a news story centered around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She reposted the clip and wrote, “Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers."

