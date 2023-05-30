'Her Prayers Were The Loudest,' Video Of CSK Fan Crying Heart Out In IPL Final Goes Viral

The cricketing world has been witness to fans’ various unique and strange ways of showing support for their favourite team but a spectator crying his heart out for his side, is not something quite common. Well, a similar incident did take place during this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Monday. A Chennai fan, present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was seen breaking down in tears moments before MS Dhoni’s men clinched an epic final-ball victory in the summit clash. A video of the ardent Chennai fan crying inconsolably has now gone viral on Twitter. In the viral footage, a girl, wearing the Chennai jersey, could be seen crying with hands over her mouth. Sharing the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “CSK won it for her. Congratulations CSK."

The video soon went viral as cricket fans reacted to the post wholeheartedly.

One Twitter user felt that the fan should get a chance to click a photo with the prestigious IPL trophy.

Replying to the comment, another person said that the supporter should be gifted a Chennai Super Kings jersey signed by MS Dhoni.

Voicing a similar opinion, this user commented, “Really happy for this girl. She deserves to have at least a picture with the trophy."

This Twitter user was in awe of the fan’s love for Chennai Super Kings. “Bro, she has such a pure heart I saw her she was crying since the last 4 overs and then after winning it was all happy tears, we feel for you sister," the comment read.

This person felt that she deserves a special gift from the IPL 2023 champions.

One person said that “her prayers were the loudest."

The viral Chennai Super Kings fan possibly got the best gift of her day after Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary on the final delivery of the contest to win the IPL 2023 title for MS Dhoni’s men.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans had posted a solid total of 214/4. Gujarat’s Sai Sudarshan played a terrific knock of 96 to guide his side to a defendable total. With heavy rain pouring in Ahmedabad, the high-voltage encounter had to be stopped later and Chennai Super Kings were asked to chase a revised total of 171 in 15 overs. With 10 runs needed off the final two deliveries of the game, Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs on the last ball. The MS Dhoni-led side clinched a five-wicket triumph to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.