Here's The Truth Behind Video Of Army Jawans And Railway Staff Pushing A Train

A video captured a moment when Army jawans, police teams, railway staff, locals, and commuters united to push a train. Initially, there were speculations about the train unexpectedly stopping, leading to the collaborative effort to restart it. However, the South Central Railway has now clarified the incident, revealing it as a heroic act to avert a potentially catastrophic fire.

On July 7, 2023, tragedy was narrowly averted when five coaches of the Falaknuma Express caught fire along the Howrah-Secunderabad route. In a bid to prevent the flames from spreading to other compartments, railway personnel and local police took immediate action. The rear portion of the train, consisting of three coaches - S1 and two General Coaches, was swiftly detached and manually pushed away from the affected area. The viral video captures the moment when everyone came together to physically separate the endangered coaches.

The clip, which gained significant traction on Twitter, led to a whirlwind of misconceptions. Addressing the controversy, South Central Railway provided an official clarification on Twitter. The railway’s tweet explained, “This relates to Tr No 12703 (HWH-SC) fire incident on 07.07.23. The video is about the conscious decision by Rly Personnel & Local Police to detach the rear coaches to avoid further spread of fire. It was an emergency action taken without waiting for help from the engine."

Amitabh Sharma, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways, expressed gratitude to the alert police personnel for their prompt response. He also acknowledged that another engine was en route to assist with detaching the coaches. However, the quick-thinking railway staff and local police did not hesitate to take immediate action, exemplifying their dedication to passenger safety.