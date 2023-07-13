Here’s Why Anand Mahindra Is Unsure About Staying At This Dreamy Cliffside Room

Industrialist Anand Mahindra dropped a mesmerising video of what could only be called a dream room. The room was suspended on the apparent precipice of a cliff. The breathtaking footage also captured the presence of rainfall, adding to the overall ambience. Now, while it appeared to be a place that could take all the stress away, Mahindra was not sure if he would like to spend a night there. Posting the video on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Ordinarily, I would have marvelled at this beautiful design but with the unpredictable fury & impact of the rains now being evident around the world, I’m not sure I’d sign up for a night in this space!"

The video was posted on July 12 and since then; it has accumulated over 953.7K views. While Anand Mahindra said he would not sign up for a night in this room, many people in the comments section shared their insights.

A user commented, “I don’t like the design. It has encroached into nature free space one thing which no one can buy out yet!! I am sure this would not be allowed in a city if encroaching into one’s habitat."

“This will work out in winter times, but in winter because of snow we can’t enjoy weather, and for summer sun rays will directly hit, so it’s waste of time to think about this," read a reply.

One of the individuals didn’t find a problem in building such rooms. He stated, “Dear Anand Sir, it’s nature. Nobody can predict and beat it. But it’s worth taking a lifetime risk enjoy the nature, experience enjoying beautiful moments of Life."

“You are right, simple living and high thinking is the best way. Why do we need such places, which can provide you only temporary relaxation," wrote a fourth.