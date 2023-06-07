Here's Why Plastic Stools Have Circular Holes In The Centre

It’s highly unlikely that you might not have noticed the hole in the centre of the plastic stools commonly used at home. Have you ever wondered why certain products are usually designed in specific ways? Is it for aesthetics or functionality? It may surprise you that every small detail in product design serves a purpose.

Regardless of whether the stool is manufactured in India or any other part of the world, factories adhere to universal scientific principles when producing plastic products.

Indeed, you may have observed that the hole in plastic stools is consistently circular in shape. Have you ever wondered why? The reason behind this design choice is to ensure the structural durability of the stool, preventing it from breaking when someone sits on it. If the holes were square-shaped or had multiple angles, the force applied would concentrate on those angles, increasing the likelihood of cracks. However, circular holes distribute the force evenly, maintaining the stool’s strength.