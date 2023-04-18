'He's 38': Faf Du Plessis Lifting Shirt in RCB vs CSK IPL Match Has Fans 'Thirsting' Over His Fitness

Last night’s match was an absolute cracker, with Faf du Plessis stealing the show! The RCB skipper was on fire, hitting boundaries left, right, and center, and leaving CSK fans on the edge of their seats at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium until the very last over. But it wasn’t just du Plessis’ incredible 62 off 33 that had everyone talking - Glenn Maxwell also put on a stunning display with his 76 off 36.

But it wasn’t just his performance on the field that had everyone talking. The South African batsman was playing with an injured rib that had to be strapped up by the physios during the match. And when he lifted his shirt to get the injury seen to, fans were treated to a glimpse of his chiselled abs and perfect physique, sending Twitter into a frenzy with praise for his fitness, making it clear that his talent isn’t the only thing that’s on point!

He’s 38!

Putting aside everything else, du Plessis’ devotion to the game was on full display as he powered through his injury and kept swinging with the bat. During the post-match presentation, the skipper revealed that he had hurt his rib while fielding early on in the match. “Early on in the match, when I was diving and I just hurt by rib. As the innings went on, I was in discomfort but hopefully, it is not too bad," he said. Despite the pain, he soldiered on like a champ, leaving fans in awe of his tenacity.

Unfortunately, du Plessis’ valiant efforts were not enough to secure a victory for RCB, who suffered their second defeat in three matches. This puts them in seventh position with four points after five matches.

