Hetmyer's Glory Run to Mock Sam Curran After On-field Spat in RR vs PBKS Gets Twitter into Action

The IPL has become a stage for some entertaining on-field antics, and the recent showdown between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) proved just that. In a thrilling match, the Rajasthan Royals managed to keep their playoff dreams alive with a nail-biting win over their rivals. As the Royals chased down a target of 187 runs, Devdutt Padikkal played a stellar inning, scoring 51 runs to lead the charge. But the real fireworks came towards the end when Shimron Hetmyer unleashed his high-intensity heroics. Not only did Hetmyer showcase his batting prowess, but he also engaged in an epic battle with the Punjab Kings’ star player, Sam Curran.

It was the 17th over of the second innings when Curran seemed to have dismissed Hetmyer on the fifth ball of the over, but to everyone’s surprise, the Windies dynamo challenged the decision and was declared not out. The reversal of the decision left everyone buzzing with excitement, and the tension between the two players reached a boiling point. The exchange of words between them set the crowd on fire, causing an eruption of cheers and jeers. But the saga didn’t stop there! When Curran returned for his fourth over, Hetmyer unleashed his fury and smacked him for a glorious four on the very first ball. To add insult to injury, he struck a pose and cheekily circled around Curran while running between the creases.

Advertisement

However, Curran managed to have the last laugh against Hetmyer by ultimately dismissing him in the same over.

And with all the drama unfolding, it was impossible for online users to remain on the sidelines. Check out the Twitter storm that followed!

Advertisement

Following RR’s thrilling four-wicket victory over PBKS, Hetmyer stepped up to share his thoughts on the encounter with Curran. When questioned about the exchange, he cryptically replied, “Not anything I can disclose here, to be honest," during the post-match presentation.