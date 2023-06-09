High School Teacher Suspended For 'Discussing Sexual Pleasure' In Class

Judy Rehburg, a California high school teacher at El Dorado High School, has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate behaviour. It is claimed that Rehburg was captured on video engaging in discussions about sex toys and sexual pleasure with her students. The concerns raised by parents and the subsequent circulation of the footage online prompted the school to take immediate action. As a result, Rehburg has been placed on administrative leave while a thorough investigation takes place to determine the facts surrounding the situation.

According to Orange Country Register, Alyssa Griffiths, a spokeswoman for the Placentia-Yorba Linda school told, “District employees are trusted to exercise professional judgment when deciding whether or not a particular issue is suitable for study or discussion. In the classroom, employees act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum, and they should not advocate personal opinions or viewpoints."

Video footage has emerged, allegedly showing Judy Rehburg engaging in discussions related to the availability of sex toys at local retailers such as Walmart or Target. The contents of the video have raised concerns among viewers, including parents and members of the community.

Reports indicate that the school syllabus attributed to Judy Rehburg, which was found on the school website without a specific date, suggests that her anatomy and physiology class may cover topics related to pregnancy and the reproductive system.

During a PYUSD board meeting held on June 6, several parents reportedly supported Judy Rehburg. These parents voiced their approval of Rehburg and her teaching methods. However, there were a few parents who held different opinions and expressed their disapproval of her teaching, advocating for her dismissal from the school.

Molly Kurzbard, a parent of an El Dorado High student, expressed her support for Judy Rehburg during the board meeting. Kurzbard referred to Rehburg as “Everybody’s favorite teacher." Kurzbard shared that her own daughter had previously learned similar material in Rehburg’s class, indicating a positive educational experience.