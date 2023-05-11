‘Highly Endangered’ Sea Mammal Dugong Safely Released By Tamil Nadu Fishermen

Stories about humans rescuing animals always fill the heart with warmth and love. That’s why a group of fishermen in the city of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu has been garnering a whole lot of praise on social media. In a heartwarming display of compassion and commitment towards conservation, these fisherfolk rescued and released a young Dugong that had been caught accidentally in their fishing net. The incident was shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, who praised the fisherfolk for their efforts and highlighted the endangered status of Dugongs. Dugongs are marine mammals found in coastal waters and are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Their population has been declining due to various threats, including habitat loss, hunting, and accidental entanglement in fishing gear. The rescue and release of this young Dugong is a ray of hope in the fight to protect these gentle giants.

The video shared by Sahu shows the Dugong being carefully untangled from the fishing net and lifted out of the water. The fisherfolk can be seen handling the animal with utmost care and gently guiding it back into the water. The Dugong swims away into the open sea, a reminder of the importance of conservation efforts to protect these endangered species. The tweet alongside the clip reads, “Kudos to Thanjavur fisherfolk who rescued and safely released a young Dugong caught accidentally in their fishing net at Manora in Thanjavur division.Dugongs ate highly endangered. Govt. of TN has Notified India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay TN Forest vc DFO."

The clip has garnered positive reactions from users on Twitter. Many users expressed their gratitude towards the fisherfolk for rescuing the endangered animal and ensuring its safety. People shared their growing awareness of the importance of conservation and the crucial role that local communities play in preserving the planet’s biodiversity. “Very nice. Thanks to the fisherfolk. Dugongs are so cute," tweeted a user.

Another user wrote, “Good presence of mind and sense of responsibility."

“Very encouraging. Hope the species gets to safety and able to survive the fishing industry," a user wrote.

The rescue of the young Dugong and the creation of the conservation reserve are reminders of the crucial need for conservation efforts to protect endangered species and preserve biodiversity.