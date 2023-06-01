Hilarious Prank Tricks People About Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar As Marine Drive Comes to Halt

A video which is currently going viral shows a few boys pranking people at Marine lines in Mumbai. The boys can be seen fooling people into believing that they are waving to Suryakumar and Rohit Sharma. Marine lines is the place in Mumbai where you have some of the best properties to stay. These boys took advantage of the location and fooled people into believing that these cricketers are residing in one of these properties.

The video, uploaded on Instagram handle ‘SachKadwaHai’, shows these boys waving at one of the top floors of these hotels. They somehow managed to fool hundreds of people and a large crowd gathered right below the hotel. “Woh dekh Rohit Sharma," a guy speaks in the beginning of the video. Trying to gather the attention of onlookers, he somehow becomes successful as slowly people start gathering at that very spot and start waving.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Many people can be seen leaving hilarious comments right below the video. “Hotel Mai jakar hi mil aate the koi rokne vala nahi tha," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Great Job ab waha se nikal lo. Wapis aate tkk log 1000 ho jayenge."