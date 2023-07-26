Hilarious Pre-wedding Shoot Video of Couple Striking ‘Undertaker’ Pose Has People in Splits

Pre-wedding shoots have become a prominent part of every wedding now. There are trends that emerge every day and couples tend to follow all of these. Sometimes, it’s shooting at the most exotic locations, or shooting at a beach. However, now, a bizarre video which has surfaced on social media features a bride and a groom trying to strike a hilarious pose. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by a handle named, ‘Hasna Zaroori Hai.’ While uploading the video, the handle wrote, “The “Undertaker" PreWedding shoot."

Also Read: Cillian Murphy’s Wrist Watch in ‘Oppenheimer’ Killed Women Who Painted its Dial, Here’s Why

Advertisement

In the video, you can see the bride dressed in a pink gown while the groom is in his casual attire. The bride is trying to climb on top of the groom’s shoulders by taking support from a tree branch. As the video progresses, you can see the couple make several attempts. However, they end up failing every time.

Towards the end of the video, the couple finally strikes the pose that they have been longing for and it is nothing less than hilarious. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 116K views. “Undertaker must be proud of this," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “From the time when we used to look at each other’s faces on the wedding peetha… we have come to the time when so many glances are falling before the wedding peetha," another person wrote.

Advertisement

Here are a few responses: