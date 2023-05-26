Hilarious Video Of Man Interrupted By Kid While Offering Prayers Viral

Children in their growing up years are quite mischievous. From running around the house, spilling objects, painting the walls and whatnot, these little ones are always up to something. Similarly, a video of a child having some harmless fun with an old man offering namaz has gone viral on social media. The video dropped on Instagram on April 10 has once again sparked a laughter fest.

The now-viral clip opens with an elderly man and some women offering namaz inside their house. That’s when the little kid who was standing right in between them, thought of having some mischief. The man was wearing a sarong, popularly known as a lungi in many parts of India and Pakistan. The child, presumably in a bid for attention, lifts the man’s sarong, trying to wrap it over his head.

Advertisement

Realising something was behind him, the elderly man swiftly turns around only to find the little kid at fault. The women who were standing behind him burst out in laughter. They were soon joined by the man, who also seemed unable to control his laughter. The man sits down on the carpet and gestures to the little kid to sit beside him. By then, the youngster, who deliberately poked the fun started giggling in delight.

The video is receiving mixed responses. While some found it to hilarious, a certain section of people, criticised the interruption of the prayer. “How can you control your laughter after you have seen this? If Namaz goes wrong, we offer namaz again… But if you don’t laugh, you can’t save it for later," commented one user. “That’s why it is advised not to offer namaz while wearing a lungi," quipped another.

Advertisement

“Is namaz a joke to you?" condemned a critical user. “Prayer should not be interrupted for these silly things… Never mix prayer with a joke," came another stern remark.

So far, the video has amassed over 4.6 million views on Instagram. Did you also laugh watching this?