'Hold On To That Fire': This Bedtime Story For Trans Kid Is Heartwarming

Being different from others may tend to make a person feel alone or isolated in this humongous world. And a similar overwhelming concern that surrounded the parents of a trans person lead them to request an author for a bedtime story to break down their child’s fragile sensibility. When the request caught the attention of the author, he quickly obliged creating an emotional piece that has left the internet in tears. The video begins with writer Scott Stuart reading aloud the online plea that read, “A bedtime story you can write for my child who is trans? They feel like the entire world is against them."

Stuart then begins to read his creative piece from a diary. In the story, the author highlights poignant issues of feeling ‘lonely’ and ‘unsafe’ in the world which appears to bring a person down with harsh words. “Today it might have seemed as though you simply don’t belong, as if there’s one or many things about you that are wrong. Like the whole world is against you, like nowhere feels like home, and all you really want to feel is safe and less alone. But to me, you are perfect exactly as you are. Even when the world still needs to come so very far. It’s hard to find the courage, to stand and hold your ground. When feeling you’re surrounded by those who bring you down. You have a heart that’s filled with love, a soul that shines so bright," he reads.

The author then encourages everyone battling with similar issues to keep holding on to their inner fire that has the capability of illuminating the entire world. He inspires people to live joyful life without paying attention to any prejudice thrown their way. “Don’t let a single hurtful word dim your shining light. So take a breath and let it out and know that you are strong and hold on to that fire inside. You will find where you belong. So go with joy and live the life that you were born to live, the world needs those special gifts that only you can give. So close your eyes and sleep now and let your heart be free and know that I am proud of you just as you’re meant to be," he concluded.

In the caption segment, the author noted that his story is for every person, “who is made to feel like they don’t belong." Watch the video here:

The story attracted the attention of multiple trans people and their parents from across the globe. A user shared, “Just saved this for my trans son, who has started hiding his preferences in public, which is heartbreaking." Another commented, “So beautiful! I’m sharing this with my 19-year-old trans daughter." One more joined, “I’m an adult that’s still a closeted trans man and this made me feel so much better." Meanwhile, a user added, “As a trans person with a hurting inner child, this was really comforting to hear."

The bedtime story has garnered over 6.5 lakh likes on Instagram.

