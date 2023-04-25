Homeopathic Doctor in Madhya Pradesh Coats Entire Car in Cow Dung to Beat the Heat

A homeopathic doctor in Madhya Pradesh has come up with a rather unique way to keep his car cool this sweltering summer. Sushil Sagar slathered on the cow dung on his Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, claiming that it helps keep the interior of the car cool. According to him, this is because cow dung is a good heat insulator. He also claimed that the cow dung coating enables the air conditioning unit inside the car to perform better as well.

“It often happens in summer that the sheet on top of the car draws heat and increases the temperature inside the car. By applying cow dung coating, the inside temperature of the car does not rise," Sagar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The heat that one feels while driving a car during scorching summers can be avoided with this technique, he further said.

Sagar also said that this method helps the AC unit in the car function better by allowing it to start cooling the interior immediately after it is turned on. Usually, it takes a few minutes for the interior of a car to cool down after the AC is turned on in summers. Additionally, Sagar argued that those who are “allergic to AC" can beat the heat by travelling in such cow dung-coated cars.

The method has raised some eyebrows on social media, with people questioning its efficiency. Moreover, dried cow dung also happens to be combustible and is used as a cooking fuel in rural areas.

Sagar said that if the cow dung coating on cars does not come in contact with water, it can last for upto two months.

