Hong Kong Residents Are Staring Uncomfortably at Smokers to Make Their City Tobacco-free

Hong Kong Minister has come up with a new way to discourage smoking among citizens. Read this to know more.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 16:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Hong Kong Residents Are Staring Uncomfortably at Smokers to Make Their City Tobacco-free. (Image: News18)
Smoking is a hazardous act but still people indulge in it. Now, the Hong Kong government has come up with a solution in a bid to stop smokers. The territory’s Health Minister said that people should stare at smokers disapprovingly in a bid to create a tobacco-free city. “Cigarettes can harm the health of all of us," Professor Lo Chung-mau told a meeting of the Legislative Council’s health service panel. He further said, “When the members of the public see people smoking in non-smoking areas, even if no law enforcement officers can show up immediately, we can stare at the smokers."

He further told people that when someone takes out a cigarette at a restaurant, everyone on the premises is allowed to stare at the person. “I do not believe that person would dare to hit back at everyone at the restaurant as they are simply staring," he added.

Professor Lo said this kind of behaviour would help to create a “non-smoking culture." He also warned that authorities will use surveillance footage provided by members of the public to crack down on smokers.

As per Hong Kong’s current smoking laws, smoking inside restaurants, workplaces, and some other places is punishable with a fine of up to Rs. 22,000.

    Meanwhile, Sweden, which has the lowest rate of smoking in the European Union, is close to declaring itself “smoke free." As per experts, this can be attributed to decades of anti-smoking campaigns and legislation.

    first published: July 16, 2023, 16:48 IST
