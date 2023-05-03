Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Home » Viral » Horrifying Video Shows Homeless Man Being Choked To Death On New York Subway

Horrifying Video Shows Homeless Man Being Choked To Death On New York Subway

It has been reported that the deceased was creating a ruckus on the subway before he was pinned down.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 17:16 IST

Delhi, India

The incident occurred on May 1 in a northbound train. (credits: nypost.com/)
The incident occurred on May 1 in a northbound train. (credits: nypost.com/)

The New York City subway witnessed a dramatic incident earlier this week, when a passenger put another rider into a chokehold, resulting in his death later. A video that has been making the rounds on social media shows the passenger catching the homeless man in a chokehold while he was behaving in an erratic manner, and pinning him down. The deceased man has been identified as Jordan Neely, aged 30, by the New York Post. As per witnesses, Neely, who lived on the streets, began screaming and going on an aggressive rant in a northbound train on Monday afternoon, May 1. That’s when another passenger intervened to stop him and put him in a headlock.

The passenger, who is said to be 24 years old, pulled Neely to the ground in a chokehold and kept him there for about 15 minutes. When the train stopped at the Broadway–Lafayette Street/Bleecker Street station, the conductor called 911. But the emergency medical staff were unable to revive Neely. The 30-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Juan Alberto Vazques, a freelance journalist, recorded the incident on his mobile. “The man (Neely) got on the subway car and began to say a somewhat aggressive speech, saying he was hungry, he was thirsty, that he did not care about anything, he didn’t care about going to jail, he didn’t care that he gets a big life sentence. That ‘It doesn’t even matter if I died’," he told the NY Post.

Talking about the chokehold, Vazques said that Neely was trying to free himself when he suddenly stopped moving. The other riders later realised he had stopped breathing.

As reported by the publication, Neely had a history of mental health issues. According to the outlet, he had a history of prior arrests for offenses like assault and disorderly conduct.

RELATED NEWS

The passenger who held Neely in a chokehold is believed said to be a Marine veteran. He was taken into custody by law enforcement officials, but released later. Authorities are waiting for Neely’s autopsy report to come back before they make a decision on whether to charge the younger man or not. An investigation is still ongoing.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: May 03, 2023, 16:57 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 17:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Hearts With Their Cute And Hot Couple Photos, Check Out Their Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty Among Celebrities At Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai, See Pics