Horrifying Video Shows Homeless Man Being Choked To Death On New York Subway

The New York City subway witnessed a dramatic incident earlier this week, when a passenger put another rider into a chokehold, resulting in his death later. A video that has been making the rounds on social media shows the passenger catching the homeless man in a chokehold while he was behaving in an erratic manner, and pinning him down. The deceased man has been identified as Jordan Neely, aged 30, by the New York Post. As per witnesses, Neely, who lived on the streets, began screaming and going on an aggressive rant in a northbound train on Monday afternoon, May 1. That’s when another passenger intervened to stop him and put him in a headlock.

The passenger, who is said to be 24 years old, pulled Neely to the ground in a chokehold and kept him there for about 15 minutes. When the train stopped at the Broadway–Lafayette Street/Bleecker Street station, the conductor called 911. But the emergency medical staff were unable to revive Neely. The 30-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Juan Alberto Vazques, a freelance journalist, recorded the incident on his mobile. “The man (Neely) got on the subway car and began to say a somewhat aggressive speech, saying he was hungry, he was thirsty, that he did not care about anything, he didn’t care about going to jail, he didn’t care that he gets a big life sentence. That ‘It doesn’t even matter if I died’," he told the NY Post.

Talking about the chokehold, Vazques said that Neely was trying to free himself when he suddenly stopped moving. The other riders later realised he had stopped breathing.

As reported by the publication, Neely had a history of mental health issues. According to the outlet, he had a history of prior arrests for offenses like assault and disorderly conduct.

The passenger who held Neely in a chokehold is believed said to be a Marine veteran. He was taken into custody by law enforcement officials, but released later. Authorities are waiting for Neely’s autopsy report to come back before they make a decision on whether to charge the younger man or not. An investigation is still ongoing.

