Hospitals, Offices And A Lake: This Tunnel Built For Nuclear War Is A Real Marvel

At the height of the Cold War that began in 1947, the United Kingdom prepared a massive underground bunker should in case there was a nuclear fallout. It has now been uncovered as a sprawling 240-acre labyrinth, nestled in Corsham, Wiltshire. This would have served as the sanctuary for 4,000 individuals, including the Royal Family and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Harold Macmillan, had the looming threat of nuclear war become a grim reality, reported Express. Constructed within a disused quarry, the secretive facility, known as Burlington, was designed to function as a fully operational war headquarters. This had complete underground hospitals, kitchens, offices, and even a makeshift hospital. Its purpose was to sustain and protect those who would govern the remnants of a shattered nation. The place was constructed in such a way that it was capable of providing vital support for up to three months.

The structure has abandoned tunnels, with electric buggies strewn about, designed to facilitate navigation through the vast network of corridors. A telephone switchboard, an essential communication lifeline to the outside world, stands as a testament to the preparations made in anticipation of an apocalyptic event, reported the Mirror. Burlington boasted its own underground lake, ensuring a reliable water supply, while twelve fuel tanks powered generators to maintain a comfortable temperature of 20 degrees Celsius within the bunker. Impressively, the complex was also equipped with its own railway station, seamlessly connecting it to the primary rail line between Bristol and London.

Legends of a secret pub, the Rose and Crown, rumoured to have existed within the shelter, have circulated, drawing comparisons to the renowned Whitehall establishment, The Red Lion, frequented by government officials. However, these tales remain shrouded in mystery and unconfirmed. Remarkably, within this subterranean refuge, artist Olga Lehmann created captivating murals, commissioned by the government, depicting scenes of British life and society. Originally expected to last no more than two years, these exquisite paintings have defied the passage of time, retaining their vibrant beauty and evocative storytelling.

The genesis of these underground shelters can be traced back to the 1950s, an era plagued by escalating tensions between the Soviet Union and the Western powers. Faced with the looming threat of nuclear annihilation, governments across the globe scrambled to erect shelters capable of shielding their citizens from the devastating aftermath of a nuclear strike. Today, remnants of these sanctuaries can still be found throughout Britain, in locations such as York, Brentwood, Nantwich, and Fife.

For nearly four decades, Burlington’s existence remained shrouded in secrecy, concealed by the Ministry of Defence. It was not until 2004, when the facility was officially declassified, that the public became aware of its covert purpose as a potential relocation site for the government in the event of a nuclear war.