‘Hotel Second Wife’ In Jhunjhunu Is Viral On Social Media For Its Unique Name

In India, there are many restaurants and food places in almost every corner. People in the country love eating food, and there are different types of cuisines available. Every city in the country is famous for its own kind of food. From Delhi’s chole bhature to Mumbai’s vada pav, every city offers its own unique flavours to the tongue. Apart from the taste, one more thing that is very famous is the name of these restaurants. In our country, these food places have quite unique names as well. While some food stalls name their products after family members, others use an ongoing social media trend to name their shops. Another such restaurant with a unique name is going viral in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

According to reports, there’s a restaurant in Jhunjhunu named Hotel Second Wife, which is making the rounds on the internet due to its unique name. The restaurant is run by two brothers, Sanjay and Krishna, and has become quite famous in the area. Reportedly, one of the brothers revealed that their restaurant first started as a tiffin service, which was run by their mother. At that time, they used a sell plate for Rs 50. Gradually, their business increased, and they started a hotel of their own.