House in Delhi's Posh Location Has Toilet, Bathroom in Bedroom and Nobody Wants to Pay the Rent

An image which is currently doing rounds on social media has people in utter shock. Uploaded on Reddit, the image features a small makeshift room in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. The Reddit user can be seen asking about the rent that people would pay for such a place. Greater Kailash is one of the posh localities in Delhi with extravagant bungalows. However, this room is a complete contrast.

In the image, you can see a green wall and a small bed. What shocked people was that the washroom had been made in the same room. There is no separate wall. A glass partition separates the bathing area and then there is a toilet seat right next to it. Also, a small fan is lying right in front of the bed. Here, have a look for yourself:

“That’s a toilet with bed," sarcastically wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “I would happily pay good money for a tiny place like this that I could call my own, rather than live in some random hostel or PG or shared place or parents house. All it needs is a wall to wall curtain or partition or thin wall to partition the bathroom from the living space."

“At least loose motion hoga to room me kar sakte ho ab toh sharam ki kiya baat. This is what I say painting with a view," wrote another Reddit user.