How A China Man's Wife And Children's Birthdates Won Him Rs 87 Crore

The lottery is a hit-and-trial game which is an addiction to many. It is all upon your luck to win a huge amount in the game. A man in China won a 77 million yuan (Rs 87.99 crore) lottery jackpot by betting on a series of numbers having the birth dates of his wife and three children. The man from the capital of Zhejiang province in eastern China, Hangzhou, bought 15 lottery tickets for a total of 30 yuan (Rs 324) earlier this month.

According to South China Morning Post’s report, on each ticket, he bet on the same group of numbers he selected from the birthdates of his wife and three children. On July 11, the provincial public welfare lottery authority declared the result. The man surnamed Wu found that each of his lottery tickets won the first prize of 5.14 million yuan (Rs 5.87 crore).

This made Wu, the highest lottery award winner in Zhejiang this year. Speaking to local media, Wu, who is elated with the big win, shared that he felt proud of the numbers he picked.

“This series of numbers comprise the birthdates of my wife and my kids. I have been using them in my betting since the beginning of this year and had a feeling they would do well recently. That’s why I bought so many betting tickets using the same group of figures," Wu said.