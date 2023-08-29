Trends :Rahul SubramanianVikas KhannaAnkit BaiyanpuriaG20 SummitGuinness World Record
How A Saint's Dreams Led To Discovery Of Blackstone Shivling In Bihar's Saharsa

In his dream, Vinod Baba saw a shining object falling down in a nearby bamboo garden.

August 29, 2023

The Shivling was discovered after digging for about three feet.
As the month of Saavan is nearing its end, a startling incident has come to the fore. A saint dreamt of a rare shining object for two consecutive days. His dreams led to the discovery of a Blackstone Shivling in the Saharsa district of Bihar. Hindus of the particular area were elated after the Shivling was unearthed in the month of Saavan. The incident has left everyone utterly surprised and the residents of the village have already begun performing puja to the Shivling.

All this began after the saint, named Vinod Baba, received a divine intervention in the form of a dream. In his dream, he saw a shining object falling down in a nearby bamboo garden. However, he did not pay much attention to his dreams on the first day. The next day, he again saw the same dream. This time, the dream had him being bitten by a snake and he felt as if he had been bound by snakes.

The dreams for back-to-back two days made him wonder if it was a sign. He woke up and asked a few boys in the area to dig at the site. Soon, the excavation started and After digging for about three feet, the Shivling was discovered.

    • This led the people of the village to rush to the said site and they also started helping in digging out Shivling from the site. On the other hand, the news of the incident spread like wildfire with people gathering in the area to witness whether a Shivling had been found.

    Vinod Baba said, “The stone is Shivling. Excavation is still going on. Its depth will be known only after the accumulated water is removed from the surroundings." He added that “we are firm believers of god and will perform puja for the Shivling that has been discovered recently."

