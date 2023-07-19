How a Stall in Vijayawada Became Famous for its Spicy Chicken Samosas Sold for Rs 40

Most foodies are familiar with Aloo Samosa, which is made of potatoes, and Onion Samosa. However, when they learnt about samosa prepared with chicken, they were surprised and salivating. In Vijaywada’s Mogalrajapuram, a samosa stall which is close to the Andhra Media Academy sells hot and spicy chicken samosas. The stall owners only charges between Rs. 30 and Rs. 40 for a plateful of chicken samosas. The samosa is also very easy to make. In order to obtain a crispy flavour, the chicken must first be boiled and then fried in edible oil.

After this, the fried chicken is preserved in the wet samosa flour and added to the flour mixture with the chicken in the shape of a samosa. The chicken samosa with a delectable flavour is then finally ready to taste after being fried in oil. Along with chicken samosa, the stall also offers prawn, goat and egg samosas for non-vegetarian cuisine aficionados to sample. The season of monsoon is believed to be a memorable experience for foodies when eating hot non-vegetarian samosa.

“Earlier we used to sell onion samosas. But in order to attract more number of customers to run the business with good profits, we started selling non-veg samosas including chicken samosa a decade ago. As it is the rainy season people in good number are visiting our stall in the evenings", the owners of the stall said.

