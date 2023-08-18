How A Sweet Message By Female Fan Totally Made Ayushmann Khurrana's Day

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘Dream Girl 2.’ During one of his tours the actor shared a picture and revealed how a fan made his day. Ayushmann recently had a very heartwarming experience with a fan while he was travelling. The actor shared the story of his encounter with a female fan by uploading her photo on his Twitter account. Ayushmann is getting ready for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Dream Girl 2’ on August 25th and has been very busy promoting the film. While he was on one of his promotion-related tours, a fan who was also travelling on the same flight, wrote a special message on her phone. She expressed gratitude for his work in the Indian films. Ayushmann expressed that her sweet gesture had made his day better.

Her message to the actor said, “Thank You For Blessing Indian Cinema!" “This girl made my day amidst hectic city tours for Dreamgirl2 promotions,", read the actor’s tweet in response.

Ayushmann’s fans on Twitter praised the actor as well as his fan for her gesture. One person wrote, “You are the gem we found from donor..keep making movies on social issues." Another person agreed that Ayushmann had blessed Indian cinema with his films. Someone even suggested that Ayushmann should take a photo with the fan to make her day even better.

“For real! You’ve given some o the best, most thought provoking films on taboos and breaking stereotypes. Can’t wait for Dreamgirl 2," commented another fan.

The 38-year-old actor-singer is known for his boy-next-door image. His filmography has a legacy of successful Hindi movies that mostly includes unconventional stories based in tier-2 Indian cities and plots dealing with important societal issues and taboo topics.