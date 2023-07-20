How AI Helped Catch a Drug Trafficker

Artificial intelligence isn’t just about ChatGPT — far from it. In New York, for example, police used an AI tool to help identify and catch a drug trafficker, simply by analyzing his suspicious driving habits. Forbes recounts this incredible story, which took place last year in Scarsdale, a small town in upstate New York. In March 2022, the police took an interest in the behavior of a vehicle registered to a certain David Zayas. By checking a database of more than 1.6 billion license plate records collected over the last two years throughout the state, an artificial intelligence system determined that the car regularly followed routes typically used by drug traffickers. It was found that the vehicle made nine trips from Massachusetts to various locations in New York, between October 2020 and August 2021 — routes known to be used by narcotics dealers. Based on this information, officers pulled over David Zayas and searched his vehicle, finding 112 grams of crack cocaine, a semi-automatic pistol and $34,000 in cash inside.

The police called on the services of a company called Rekor to analyze these traffic patterns. In fact, it wasn’t speeding or inappropriate behavior on the road that gave the trafficker away, but the routes he took, which an artificial intelligence system immediately judged to be suspicious.

