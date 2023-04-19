How Arjun Tendulkar 'Avenged' Father Sachin's Ranji Dismissal With Maiden IPL Wicket for MI

Arjun Tendulkar has bowled his way into the spotlight with an impressive death-over performance that brought Mumbai Indians to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. And guess what? This talented 23-year-old not only lived up to his legendary father’s reputation but also took revenge for his dad (unknowingly). Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who once dismissed Sachin in Ranji Trophy, was finally avenged by Arjun’s maiden IPL wicket. 14 years apart, it came as a heartwarming full- -circle moment for Tendulkars and how!

In 2009, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got Sachin Tendulkar out for a duck in the Ranji Trophy - the only bowler to do so. Back in the day, Bhuvneshwar played for UP, while Sachin was a Mumbai superstar. The Master Blaster had a 15-ball duck before 18-year-old Bhuvneshwar swung the ball sharply to take an inside edge, hit the pad, and popped up for a catch by Shivkant Shukla at short mid-wicket in the Ranji Trophy final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Fast forward to today, and Arjun’s impressive bowling brought down Bhuvneshwar in the same venue, 14 years, 3 months, and 6 days later! It’s almost like Arjun avenged his father’s dismissal from the same bowler, though Bhuvi didn’t get out for a duck this time.

No doubt, cricket truly is a game of surprises and this is just one proof!

Sachin, who had played in the IPL for six years, couldn’t be prouder of his son for making his mark in the game. Arjun made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and in only his second game, he managed to take his first IPL wicket. Following Mumbai Indians’ third win in five matches, Sachin tweeted his appreciation for the team’s all-round performance. He wrote, “A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!"

