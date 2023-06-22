How Artificial Intelligence Became Religion's New Messiah

If religion and new technologies seem to belong to two very different worlds, they seem to be coming together through artificial intelligence. This new technology is increasingly being used to reconcile faith and modernity, at a time when many people are turning away from religion. AI Jesus represents a bridging of the gap between religion and technological innovation. It’s a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to bring Jesus to life. He preaches the good word on Twitch, where he answers questions on a multitude of topics. Some ask him about religion, of course, but also about geopolitics, romantic relationships, gaming or even his car preferences.

This modern-day Jesus bears a striking resemblance to traditional Christian icons: a bearded man in his thirties, with white skin, light eyes and long hair parted in the middle of his head. He speaks in a calm, monotone voice when addressing Twitch users.

Advertisement

This technical feat is the work of The Singularity Group, a Berlin-based activist group working on “innovative projects to make a real difference in the world." It created AI Jesus in March using OpenAI’s language processing model, GPT-4, and the Play.ht voice generator, according to information from Quartz. The aim is to accompany internet users on “a journey through life" and help them “discover the power of faith, hope and love," although The Singularity Group does not claim to have any religious affiliation.

Currently, AI Jesus has over 43,000 followers on the streaming platform. These followers are growing in number by the day, and they’re also proving generous. Indeed, this project has a cost for The Singularity Group. The chatbot incurs maintenance costs of €378 per day. As a result, a digital donation system has been set up for AI Jesus fans, and has already raised over €8,600 (at the time of writing).

An AI-generated church service

Advertisement

Surprising as it may seem, AI Jesus isn’t the only artificial intelligence powered tool that’s serving religious faith. HadithGPT also relies on AI to answer users’ questions based on Hadith and Sunnah, the religious sayings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad as reported by his companions; while GitaGPT is based on the precepts of the Bhagavad Gita, an immense epic poem often described as the Bible of Hinduism.