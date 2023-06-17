How Brown Carbon Also Contributes to Global Warming

Black carbon is the name given to particles produced by the combustion of fossil fuels such as gas, coal and oil. But brown carbon is a lesser-known kind of compound that scientists think could also contribute to global warming. When we talk about global warming and greenhouse gas emissions, we often focus on CO2 or methane. But brown carbon is another substance of particular concern to scientists. Also known as “tarballs," these organic substances appear as aerosols and have the ability to absorb solar radiation of certain wavelengths.

In the vast majority of cases, brown carbon comes from biomass combustion. It can, for example, emanate from forest fires. Brown carbon has been the subject of several studies in recent years. “Brown carbon mist is made when brown carbon is released into the air and then oxidized again. Biomass burning is a major source of main brown carbon in the air," explain researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science in recently published research further investigating how brown carbon affects climate.