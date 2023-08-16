How Cardamoms Are Harvested And Processed

Cardamom is an aromatic spice mostly grown in India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. It is used for flavouring and medicinal purposes. In India, the aromatic spice is mostly found in parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. Around 50 percent of the total production of cardamom is exported, as India meets most of the world’s demand for the spice.

Cardamom is one of the most common types of spices that are found in the kitchen and plays an important role in Indian cuisine. Usually, cardamoms are plucked from trees and dried up. But it has been found that the real hard work of making the spice begins at the factories where the aroma is added to the spice. So, let’s look at how the popular spice is created in factories.

Cardamoms are popular in India as they are widely used in teas and curries. Recently, a video has been going viral on social media, showing how the popular spice is created and sold in the market. In the video shared by an account named @thechaibox, cardamoms are plucked from the trees. Then, they are kept inside a machine, where they are thoroughly washed. Once they are washed, the dirty water from the machine is released, and the spices are kept in a burning furnace that helps dry them up.

Once the spice is all dried, its outer covering becomes hard. In the end, these cardamoms are then given to other workers, who sort the best ones out of the lot. Finally, they are sent to the markets. The video was captioned, “Lets see how my favourite spice, cardamom, is harvested and processed."