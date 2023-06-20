How Covid-19 Vaccination Report Helped Find Man Who Went Missing 6 Years Ago

In a heartwarming turn of events, the use of Covid-19 vaccine data has led to a long-awaited reunion for a family. The diligent efforts of the Karnal police in their search for a missing individual have paid off. After six years of being separated, an elderly man has been located and successfully reunited with his family, thanks to a unique approach.

Despite facing numerous challenges along the way, the unwavering determination of both the family and the police ultimately resulted in a joyful homecoming.

Hailing from Karnal, the man left home in 2017 as he was upset with his family. He was a retired bank officer. Everybody searched for him but he couldn’t be tracked. There was no news, no trace of him since he suddenly disappeared. The family members and police tried to search for him intensively and also filed a missing persons report including photos and information in the missing person database, yet he could not be found.

ASI Krishna of the Faridabad nursing cell collected the data on Covid-19 vaccination so that the information about the missing elderly person could be found. He believed that the individual is educated and literate and in such a case he definitely would have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

It was discovered that the man got vaccinated from a Covid-19 vaccine centre in Delhi, after which the missing cell was relaxed. Based on this information, the missing cell found the man. The cell contacted the family members and handed him over to them.