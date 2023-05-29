How Credit Scores Became the Hottest New Profile Addition on Dating Apps

How can you be more successful on the dating scene? Some singles have found a trick that involves sharing their financial status through credit scores. And if they’re comfortable financially, they seem to attract more partners.

On the Hinge dating app, a new trick has recently emerged that involves posting your credit score to your profile. This is supposed to be a reflection of a person’s financial situation. A score below 500 supposedly reflects an average level of wealth. With anything above that, the individual is likely to have a well-endowed wallet.

In a recent viral video, Shannon Groffie, an accountant looking for love and going by the name of spreadsheetshan on TikTok, came up with the idea of displaying her 804 score among her stylish selfies. According to the young woman from Boston, this has helped her get dates more easily and make conversations more fluid. One match even proposed marriage.

Advertisement

Other users of the Hinge app were quick to follow this tip, which reportedly earned them a flurry of compliments and attention. On TikTok, the Hinge credit score hashtag now has 750 million views.

The origins of this trend can be traced back to February. A web user by the name of Leah Nicewander was struggling to make herself stand out on the dating app, so she decided to post the state of her finances on her profile. With a credit score of 811, the young woman collected over 100 likes on her photo and managed to land 17 dates in one month. In an interview with Newsweek, the young woman said she wanted to make her profile more unique and creative, and attract better profiles.

Nevertheless, this trick raises questions about the criteria of attraction. Some find this trick harmful for establishing genuine relationships. TikTok user bewellwithadiel says: “Respectfully, if a man wants to be with me for my finances, he’s not the man for me." According to the young woman, flaunting a high credit score can stir up jealousy in men with lower scores. She continues: “Whether you like it or not, if you’re doing better than a man, his insecurities will eventually lead into resentment for you."

Others take a more mocking view of adding this kind of information to Hinge. “About to add my 520 and my ADHD diagnosis just for fun," or “My credit is 829, but I feel like that would attract all the broke guys," read some TikTok comments. Because even if the approach seems creative, what about the women who don’t have very high scores? Then there’s the potential for scammers and gold diggers who might only be attracted by a good financial situation. Others suggest that men should do the same, for greater transparency and to avoid these kinds of traps. This isn’t the first time that money has become a criterion on dating apps. An eToro survey, reported in 2022 by CNBC News, suggested that owning cryptocurrency and putting it in your online dating profile made singles more desirable.