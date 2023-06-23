How Facebook User Had an Eerie Dream Similar to Titan Submarine Tragedy Back in 2013

The Titan submarine incident may have reached a devastating conclusion with the confirmation of the passengers’ demise and the discovery of a catastrophic implosion caused by depleted oxygen levels. However, amidst the somber atmosphere, an extraordinary twist has emerged, captivating the world’s attention. In a jaw-dropping turn of events, it turns out that a Facebook user had an eerily prophetic dream about a similar tragedy involving the missing Titan submersible back in 2013. Their now-viral Facebook post has sent shockwaves through the online community, leaving internet users in a state of disbelief and wonder.

On November 1, 2013, Deborah Grattan, a Facebook user, unknowingly penned a post that now sends shivers down the spine. In her chilling nightmare, she wrote, “Had a weird dream that an evil billionaire started doing submarine trips down to Titanic and somehow pumped water out of parts of it, but then it turned to disaster on its maiden outing… prob make a good movie…" Little did she know that her words would bear a striking resemblance to the recent tragedy involving the Titan Submarine and its ill-fated passengers.

Advertisement

Also Read: Did The Simpsons ‘Predict’ Missing Titanic Submarine?

While probably not its maiden outing, the Titan submarine indeed met a calamitous fate, mirroring the details described in Deborah’s dream. The submersible, piloted by OceanGate’s CEO, a ‘billionaire’, embarked on a voyage to explore the Titanic wreckage. However, ‘disaster’ struck, and the Titan Submarine found itself in the midst of a desperate search and rescue operation in the vast expanse of the North Atlantic. Tragically, the five individuals on board were declared dead after the vessel was destroyed in a ‘catastrophic implosion’.

Advertisement

This unedited post unearthed an astonishing prediction, as her words gained traction a decade after being shared. In response to the revived attention, Deborah revealed, “I used to make predictions, now I make techno." This disclosure added a captivating layer to the unfolding narrative, prompting diverse reactions within the comment section. One person exclaimed, “Prophet of Doom!" while another marveled, “Girl… I checked to see if she edited this for clout but she didn’t… that’s a wild dream to have."