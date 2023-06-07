How 'Filmistaan' Managed to Unite India and Pakistan By Crossing 'Borders' Through Cinema

‘Filmistaan’ explores the transformative power of cinema in bridging the divides between India and Pakistan. This Bollywood production tells the story of Sunny (played by Sharib Hashmi), an aspiring actor who is unexpectedly abducted by Pakistani militants. Through its narrative, the film delicately portrays the profound emotions experienced on both sides of the border, transcending the overt enmity that exists. By highlighting the shared love for cinema, the 2014 movie emphasised how art could foster understanding and connection, even in the face of political tensions and conflicts.

A recent Twitter thread highlighted the remarkable ability of “Filmistaan" to touch the hearts of viewers and unite people across boundaries through their shared love for cinema. The film portrays the character of Sunny, an aspiring assistant director working in a border region on a documentary, who finds himself held captive by a group of extremists who mistake him for an American journalist.

In a poignant moment, Sunny expresses his observations during his hostage about the similarities between India and Pakistan, saying, “Is this Pakistan… the food, houses, clothing, everything is the same."

The Twitter thread also brought to light a delightful interaction between Sunny and a physician who tended to his wounds and gave him medicine. In the midst of their conversation, the physician expressed his yearning to visit Amritsar, a city he used to frequent before the partition of India and Pakistan. When asked if he misses India, he responded with infectious enthusiasm, exclaiming, “A lot, my son. When my son brings an Indian film, it brings back the memories, and through it, I’m able to walk on the roads, meet people, feel the air, and the trees."

The sheer joy and whimsy in his words perfectly capture the delightful depth of the film, reminding us that cinema has the power to transport us to places we long to be, even if it’s just through the magic of the silver screen.