How Former IPS Officer DK Panda Became Lord Krishna’s Second Radha

India is a land of multiple faiths and religions. People here worship many deities. Some are followers of Rama, some are of Hanuman, while others are of Krishna. Festivals like the Durga Puja in West Bengal, Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra, including the Maha Shivratri - dedicated to Shiva are also organised across many parts of India, with devotees flocking the shrines to seek blessings.

As a form of love and adoration for the deity, the worshippers are often seen offering flowers, milk, and sweets to the idols in temples or even at their homes. But, unlike all the quintessential devotees, this IPS Officer’s sanctity toward Lord Krishna will surely amaze you.

Former IPS Officer Devendra Kishore or DK Panda, associated with the Uttar Pradesh police force, became the talk of the town back in 2005, for his never-seen-before devotion to Lord Krishna. Belonging to Odisha - the land of God, DK Panda is from the 1971 batch of IPS Officers. He called himself the second Radha of Krishna. Not just that, but he also declared himself a woman, proclaiming his adoration for the deity to the masses.

According to DK Panda, he transformed himself into a woman, to become Krishna’s second Radha in the year 1991. Recounting why he chose to become an ardent follower of the deity, the ex-IPS Officer revealed that he once dreamt of Krishna while in sleep. In his dream, Krishna had pointed out to him that he was not Panda but in fact, he was Krishna’s beloved Radha.

DK Panda claimed that he hid his transformation into Radha from the year 1991 to 2005. But, later in 2005, his divine form into Radha became public. While practising as an IPS Officer, DK Panda used to report to his duties, decked up as a newlywed bride. He wore vermilion, applied bindi, and sported bangles on both his mehendi-laden hands along with a pair of earrings, including a nose ring. DK Panda dressed as a woman too, donning a yellow-coloured salwar kameez kurta while wearing a set of anklets on his feet.

The then-IPS Officer’s devotion toward Krishna started increasing with each passing day. He ditched his police uniform and started reporting to his duties, wearing all the ornaments and jewellery looking like a woman. Upon seeing DK Panda, the UP Police would tease him saying, “Radha is coming."

The UP Police as well as the government highly disapproved of DK Panda’s attire while at work. Even after issuing several warnings, when the self-proclaimed second Radha did not mend his ways, the higher authorities forced DK Panda to take a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in 2005, when he was supposed to retire in 2007.

