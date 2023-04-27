How Indian College Student’s Homemade 'Dino Game' Project Got Him Interview at Google

One works so hard to get a job at their dream company. While some get it, others have to give up on their dream and try elsewhere. However, this one person got an interview at Google by playing this game. Interview at Google through a game? Yes! you read that right. Twitter user ‘Akshay Narisetti’ shared how he was approached by a Google employee for an interview after he put up a video of playing the ‘dino game’. But, there is a twist in the story. It was not the game but the manner in which he was playing the game.

Akshay used some of his coding skills to play that game online and then he uploaded a video of the same on LinkedIn. A little after that he received a message that read, “I am a part of Google’s Tech Hiring team and was amazed watching your ‘Dino Game’. If you are keen on pursuing a career with Google please revert to me with your updated CV and I will have you posted the very moment we have a suitable opportunity for you."

Curious as to what actually the game was? Here, have a look for yourself:

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered 66K views. “Wow, really impressed.. Coolest one," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “All engineers should strive to emulate this kind if creativity and execution. Doesn’t matter if the idea is not original. Execution is."

Many people were amazed to see the creation.

