How IPL Photographers Celebrate Win While Doing Their Job? IG Reel Shows Wholesome Moment

When it comes to the IPL, fans go absolutely wild! Whether you’re a kid or a grandparent, the level of fandom is off the charts. This also includes the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to make the IPL a roaring success! From the management wizards to the camera-toting photographers, everyone puts their heart and soul into ensuring a fantastic experience. But what happens when these IPL photographers are also die-hard cricket fans? Well, there’s a video floating around the internet that captures the pure magic of these fan photographers celebrating epic moments while fulfilling their duties on the field.

The video shared by Instagram user and photographer, @vsathishkumar18, showcases him and two fellow media photographers standing on the field, armed with their trusty cameras. What’s remarkable is that they aren’t just there to capture the action, but to revel in the exhilaration of CSK’s triumphant moment against MI on May 6. The video beautifully encapsulates their unabashed enthusiasm as they whistle and howl like any other ardent CSK fan, relishing the on-field magic that they skillfully transform into everlasting photographic memories. However, their passion for the game doesn’t overshadow their professionalism. After celebrating the victory, they swiftly return to their craft, fully engrossed in capturing captivating pictures and videos of the winning moment at Chepauk stadium.

In fact, the caption accompanying the video perfectly sums it up, “How media photographers enjoy both the winning moment and their work".

The Instagram reel then skyrocketed to viral fame, captivating cricket enthusiasts far and wide. Excitement filled the comments section as fans couldn’t contain their reactions. “Best thing on the internet today….," exclaimed one user, echoing the sentiments of many who were thoroughly delighted by the video. Another user expressed their gratitude, stating, “One of the best CSK videos. Thank you so much!"

Meanwhile, with CSK sprinting towards the highly anticipated IPL 2023 finals scheduled for Sunday against GT, the excitement is palpable. The upcoming clash not only promises a thrilling showdown on the field but also sets the stage for an electrifying atmosphere as fans eagerly rally behind their respective teams, anxiously awaiting victory. The anticipation off the field is mounting, and one can only imagine the intensity and passion that will fill the stadium as supporters stand on their toes, lending their unwavering support!