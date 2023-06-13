How Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Secretly Used 'Patiala Peg' to Win Over the British

The mention of ‘Patiala’ in an alcoholic beverage frequently has always intrigued people. In Punjab, it is a customary to serve ‘Patiala Pegs’ to guests during important occasions and celebrations. This context raises the question of the connection between Patiala and the beverage, as well as the reasoning behind its high whisky content.

The origin of the term ‘Patiala Peg’ can be traced back to the royal family of Patiala. This story unfolds during the rule of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, who held the title of Maharaja of Patiala from 1900 to 1938. He was the grandfather of Captain Amarinder Singh, a former chief minister of Punjab.

In his book “Captain Amarinder Singh: The People’s Maharaja", Amarinder Singh delves into the intriguing origins of the ‘Patiala Peg’. The story revolves around his grandfather who had an unwavering determination to secure victory against the Irish polo team in the year 1920. When the British players arrived in Patiala for the match, the Maharaja cleverly employed some of the strategies he had devised to outwit the Irish polo team.

As part of his determined strategy to humiliate the British team at all costs, Maharaja extended an invitation to the Irish team for a lavish party on the eve of the game. With a mischievous intent, he prepared enormous whisky pegs, the ‘Patiala Peg’, specifically intended to be consumed by the English players. The following morning, it is easy to imagine how the Brits must have felt, grappling with severe hangovers and unable to sustain competition against the Maharaja’s squad! This ultimately resulted in a devastating loss for the Irish team, as the Maharaja’s team emerged victorious with a commanding triumph.

As recounted by Amarinder Singh, the ‘Patiala Peg’ is said to consist of 120 ml of whisky. The measurement of this peg is derived from the space between the index and little fingers when held parallel to the glass. It is believed that Maharaja, in the company of the British players after an evening cricket match, created this unique measurement.